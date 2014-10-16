iPad Air 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S: Full specs comparison

Disclaimer: The Apple iPad Air 2 has just launched, and the web has gone wild. ITProPortal is busy putting together a full collection of spec comparisons that will pit Apple's newest release against the top tablets currently on the market.
Keep checking back here over the next few hours, where we will be updating the specs as they are confirmed.
Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market?
More specifically, how does it fare against Samsung's Galaxy Tab S 10.5? Let's break down the specs and take a look.
Display
Apple hasn't got off to a great start, as the Air 2's display is roundly beaten by that of the Tab S. The Air 2 has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 264ppi. In contrast, the Tab S has a bigger 10.5-inch, Super AMOLED display which isn't let down by the resolution and pixel density, comnig in at 2560 x 1600 pixels and 288ppi respectively. The Air 2's display has been updated very little from its predecessor, which is disappointing to say the least.
Camera
Apple have bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8-megapixels, with a whole host of image optimisation tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, at 1.2-megapixels - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race. The Tab S matches the Air 2's 8-megapixels for its rear-facing camera but pulls ahead on its secondary camera with 2.1-megapixels.
Size & weight
Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. But is that a good or a bad thing? The Tab S is slightly thicker at 6.6mm and is also slightly heavier, weighing in at 467g compared to Apple's 437g offering.
Design
The only real design difference for the Air 2 is its thickness which, at just 6.1mm, is an eye-watering 18 per cent thinner than its predecessor, the iPad Air. The Tab S isn't exactly chunky with a thickness of 6.6mm and it's 10.5-inch display makes it noticeably bigger than the Air 2.
Under the hood
Apple has brought the beef with its new A8X processor, specially designed for the new iPad Air 2. This is meant to make the iPad Air 2 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, which wasn't a sluggish machine to begin with. In contrast, the Tab S makes use of a Snapdragon 800 processor and a Krait 400 CPU with a clock speed of 2.3GHz.
|iPad Air 2
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5
Display
|Screen size
|9.7in
|10.5in
|Resolution
|2048x1536
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Pixel density
|264ppi
|288ppi
|Type
|Retina
|Super AMOLED
Processor and battery
|Family
|Apple A8X
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
|CPU
|TBC
|Krait 400
|Cores
|TBC
|Quad-core
|Clock speed
|TBC
|2.3 GHz
|GPU
|TBC
|Adreno 330
|Battery
|TBC
|7900 mAh
|Claimed battery time
|Up to 10h
|48h
Storage and memory
|RAM
|TBC
|3GB
|Internal storage
|32 GB / 64GB / 128GB
|16 / 32GB
|microSD
|No
|Yes
Camera
|Rear
|8-megapixels
|8-megapixel
|Video
|1080p
|1080p
|Front
|1.2-megapixels
|2.1-megapixel
Wireless
|Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
|Integrated wireless charging
|No
|No
Dimensions
|Size
|6.1mm thin (rest TBC)
|247.3 x 177.3 x 6.6 mm
|Weight
|437g
|467g
|Operating System
|iOS 8
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Price (SIM-free)
|16GB - £399
64GB - £479
128GB - £559
|£399
|Availability
|October 17 2014 (Pre-order)
|July 2014