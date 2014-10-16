iPad Air 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S: Full specs comparison

Disclaimer: The Apple iPad Air 2 has just launched, and the web has gone wild. ITProPortal is busy putting together a full collection of spec comparisons that will pit Apple's newest release against the top tablets currently on the market.

Keep checking back here over the next few hours, where we will be updating the specs as they are confirmed.

Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market?

More specifically, how does it fare against Samsung's Galaxy Tab S 10.5? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

Apple hasn't got off to a great start, as the Air 2's display is roundly beaten by that of the Tab S. The Air 2 has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 264ppi. In contrast, the Tab S has a bigger 10.5-inch, Super AMOLED display which isn't let down by the resolution and pixel density, comnig in at 2560 x 1600 pixels and 288ppi respectively. The Air 2's display has been updated very little from its predecessor, which is disappointing to say the least.

Camera

Apple have bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8-megapixels, with a whole host of image optimisation tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, at 1.2-megapixels - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race. The Tab S matches the Air 2's 8-megapixels for its rear-facing camera but pulls ahead on its secondary camera with 2.1-megapixels.

Size & weight

Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. But is that a good or a bad thing? The Tab S is slightly thicker at 6.6mm and is also slightly heavier, weighing in at 467g compared to Apple's 437g offering.

Design

The only real design difference for the Air 2 is its thickness which, at just 6.1mm, is an eye-watering 18 per cent thinner than its predecessor, the iPad Air. The Tab S isn't exactly chunky with a thickness of 6.6mm and it's 10.5-inch display makes it noticeably bigger than the Air 2.

Under the hood

Apple has brought the beef with its new A8X processor, specially designed for the new iPad Air 2. This is meant to make the iPad Air 2 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, which wasn't a sluggish machine to begin with. In contrast, the Tab S makes use of a Snapdragon 800 processor and a Krait 400 CPU with a clock speed of 2.3GHz.

iPad Air 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Display Screen size 9.7in 10.5in Resolution 2048x1536 2560 x 1600 pixels Pixel density 264ppi 288ppi Type Retina Super AMOLED Processor and battery Family Apple A8X Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU TBC Krait 400 Cores TBC Quad-core Clock speed TBC 2.3 GHz GPU TBC Adreno 330 Battery TBC 7900 mAh Claimed battery time Up to 10h 48h Storage and memory RAM TBC 3GB Internal storage 32 GB / 64GB / 128GB 16 / 32GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixels 8-megapixel Video 1080p 1080p Front 1.2-megapixels 2.1-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No No Dimensions Size 6.1mm thin (rest TBC) 247.3 x 177.3 x 6.6 mm Weight 437g 467g Operating System iOS 8 Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) 16GB - £399 64GB - £479 128GB - £559 £399