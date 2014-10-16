iPad Air 2 vs Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact: Full specs comparison

Disclaimer: The Apple iPad Air 2 has just launched, and the web has gone wild. ITProPortal is busy putting together a full collection of spec comparisons that will pit Apple's newest release against the top tablets currently on the market.

Keep checking back here over the next few hours, where we will be updating the specs as they are confirmed.

Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market?

More specifically, how does it fare against Sony's svelte beauty, the Xperia Z3 tablet? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

There's not much between the size of these two tablets, with Apple coming in at 9.7in with the iPad Air 2, and Sony at a smaller 8in. However, Sony pulls ahead of Apple with the resolution of the Z3 tablet. The iPad Air 2 has a pixel-per-inch score coming in at 264ppi, whereas Sony cracks it at 283ppi. Impressive!

Camera

Apple have bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8 megapixels, with a whole host of image optimisation tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, at 1.2-megapixels - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race.

Sony on the other hand have plumped for basically the same power of sensor, with 8.1 megapixels. The Xperia Z3 tablet's selfie camera is a good deal stronger than the iPad Air 2, though - coming in at 2.1 megapixels compared to Apple's 1.2.

Size & weight

Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. However Sony's tablet isn't appreciably thicker, with only 0.3mm in the race, coming in at 6.4mm. It's in weight that the difference really comes. The iPad Air 2 looks like a bit of a heifer at 437g compared to Son'y 270g. Having said that, the Xperia Z3 tablet is almost surreally light, so it's not surprising.

Under the hood

Apple has brought the beef with its new A8X processor, specially designed for the new iPad Air 2. This is meant to make the iPad Air 2 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, which wasn't a sluggish machine to begin with. However, the Sony Xperia Z3 tablet is a bit of a powerhouse when it comes to processing. With its 3GB and 2.5 GHz processor, the Xperia Z3 is almost unfairly overpowered. However neither devices are exactly sluggish, and you can expect both of them to run pretty snappily.

iPad Air 2 Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact Display Screen size 9.7in 8in Resolution 2048x1536 1,920 x 1,200 Pixel density 264ppi 283ppi Type LCD TFT LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8X Snapdragon 801 CPU TBC Krait 400 Cores TBC Quad-core Clock speed TBC 2.5 GHz GPU TBC Adreno 330 Battery TBC 4,500mAh Claimed battery time Up to 10h 10 hours video playback time Storage and memory RAM TBC 3GB Internal storage 16 GB / 64GB / 128GB 16GB / 32 GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixels 8.1-megapixels Video 1080p 1080p Front 1.2-megapixels 2.2-megapixels Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No No Dimensions Size 6.1mm thin (rest TBC) 213.4 x 123.6 x 6.4 mm Weight 437g 270g Operating System iOS 8 Android 4.4.2 KitKat Price (SIM-free) 16GB - £399 64GB - £479 128GB - £559 £449