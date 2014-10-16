iPad Air 2 vs Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact: Full specs comparison

Disclaimer: The Apple iPad Air 2 has just launched, and the web has gone wild. ITProPortal is busy putting together a full collection of spec comparisons that will pit Apple's newest release against the top tablets currently on the market.
Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market?
More specifically, how does it fare against Sony's svelte beauty, the Xperia Z3 tablet? Let's break down the specs and take a look.
Display
There's not much between the size of these two tablets, with Apple coming in at 9.7in with the iPad Air 2, and Sony at a smaller 8in. However, Sony pulls ahead of Apple with the resolution of the Z3 tablet. The iPad Air 2 has a pixel-per-inch score coming in at 264ppi, whereas Sony cracks it at 283ppi. Impressive!
Camera
Apple have bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8 megapixels, with a whole host of image optimisation tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, at 1.2-megapixels - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race.
Sony on the other hand have plumped for basically the same power of sensor, with 8.1 megapixels. The Xperia Z3 tablet's selfie camera is a good deal stronger than the iPad Air 2, though - coming in at 2.1 megapixels compared to Apple's 1.2.
Size & weight
Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. However Sony's tablet isn't appreciably thicker, with only 0.3mm in the race, coming in at 6.4mm. It's in weight that the difference really comes. The iPad Air 2 looks like a bit of a heifer at 437g compared to Son'y 270g. Having said that, the Xperia Z3 tablet is almost surreally light, so it's not surprising.
Under the hood
Apple has brought the beef with its new A8X processor, specially designed for the new iPad Air 2. This is meant to make the iPad Air 2 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, which wasn't a sluggish machine to begin with. However, the Sony Xperia Z3 tablet is a bit of a powerhouse when it comes to processing. With its 3GB and 2.5 GHz processor, the Xperia Z3 is almost unfairly overpowered. However neither devices are exactly sluggish, and you can expect both of them to run pretty snappily.
|iPad Air 2
|Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact
Display
|Screen size
|9.7in
|8in
|Resolution
|2048x1536
|1,920 x 1,200
|Pixel density
|264ppi
|283ppi
|Type
|LCD
|TFT LCD
Processor and battery
|Family
|Apple A8X
|Snapdragon 801
|CPU
|TBC
|Krait 400
|Cores
|TBC
|Quad-core
|Clock speed
|TBC
|2.5 GHz
|GPU
|TBC
|Adreno 330
|Battery
|TBC
|4,500mAh
|Claimed battery time
|Up to 10h
|10 hours video playback time
Storage and memory
|RAM
|TBC
|3GB
|Internal storage
|16 GB / 64GB / 128GB
|16GB / 32 GB
|microSD
|No
|Yes
Camera
|Rear
|8-megapixels
|8.1-megapixels
|Video
|1080p
|1080p
|Front
|1.2-megapixels
|2.2-megapixels
Wireless
|Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
|Integrated wireless charging
|No
|No
Dimensions
|Size
|6.1mm thin (rest TBC)
|213.4 x 123.6 x 6.4 mm
|Weight
|437g
|270g
|Operating System
|iOS 8
|Android 4.4.2 KitKat
|Price (SIM-free)
|
16GB - £399
64GB - £479
128GB - £559
|£449
|Availability
|October 17 2014 (Pre-order)
|Now