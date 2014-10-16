Kazam’s Tornado 348 set to become world’s thinnest smartphone

British phone manufacturer Kazam is launching its new flagship Android 4.4 KitKat smartphone, which will also become the world's thinnest handset.

At just 5.15mm thin, the Kazam Tornado 348 technically already holds the title, but will have to wait to receive the Guinness World Record, currently held by the Gionee Elife S5.5.

Despite only being founded last year, Kazam has already assembled an impressive, if small, selection of affordable Android and Windows Phone-based handsets. The Tornado largely follows in the footsteps of the firm's other devices, such as the Trooper X4.5, but does up the ante when it comes to design features.

Aside from its slender frame, the Tornado boasts an aluminium covering around the side of the phone, while the front and back are coated in Gorilla Glass. The handset also features a 4.8-inch HD display along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel one on the back.

The phone's internal specs are also pretty impressive, with a 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek processor delivering 1GB of RAM, accompanied by 32GB of storage and a 2050mAh battery.

Kazam is also providing a deal to entice clumsier smartphone users to purchase the flagship device. The company is offering a two-year warranty on the phone and if users break the glass on the front or back of the handset in the first year of ownership, it'll be repaired free-of-charge.

Consumers looking for an alternative to the latest Samsung or Apple release may want to check out the Kazam Tornado 348 when it receives its European launch sometime around mid-November, for an estimated £249.