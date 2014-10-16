Samsung scrums down for England Rugby partnership

Samsung has signed a three-year deal to become the Rugby Football Union’s [RFU] new consumer electronics and official home technology partner.

Read more: Samsung: “Smart” UK leads the way for tech innovation

The deal will see 700 digital screens installed around Twickenham Stadium in the shape of Samsung Smart Signage that will assist fans entering the facility like never before.

England Rugby’s training centre at Pennyhill Park will also get new displays and Samsung Smart Signage at both locations is designed to benefit all player levels whether it be elite internationals or those at grassroots level.

“Partnering with the RFU and England Rugby team is a very exciting step for us ahead of what will undoubtedly be a fantastic year for the nation. The installation of leading Samsung technology at Twickenham and Pennyhill Park will not only support the England team, but will bring fans closer to the game than ever before, ensuring that they don’t miss a single kick, try or tackle,” stated Andy Griffiths, President of Samsung Electronics UK.

The new agreement will also allow 2,000 RFU affiliated grassroots rugby clubs across the UK to benefit from the unique opportunity to buy Samsung Smart Signage as well as other coaching technologies developed by the company.

Samsung gets extensive sponsorship rights as part of the package including match day branding, hospitality packages and category exclusivity across consumer electronics and smartphone products.

Read more: Samsung accelerates Internet of Things plans with Smart Home SDK and safety services

“This partnership importantly supports both the elite and grassroots levels. In 2012 we committed to invest £76m into the development of a modern, connected stadium, and the partnership with Samsung is another stepping stone to achieving our goal. We look forward to working closely with Samsung to benefit the future of English rugby,” added Sophie Goldschmidt, RFU chief commercial and marketing officer.