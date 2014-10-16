Cloud Security Video: Public Cloud Security: Surviving in a Hostile Multitenant Environment - Mark Russinovich, CTO, Microsoft Azure

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

What viewers will learn by watching Mark Russinovich's session on public cloud security

Understand cloud security threats

Gain insight into cloud security risk assessment

Know where cloud service provider security ends and cloud application security begins

Learn about the tools cloud providers make available to mitigate security risk







The rise of public cloud computing has brought with it a new set of security and data privacy considerations that are not widely understood. This video will describe public cloud hoster and customer threat models and explain the role in those models of encryption-at-rest, encryption-in-flight and other security best practices.

Presenter - Mark Russinovich, Chief Technical Officer, Microsoft Azure

Mark Russinovich works at Microsoft on the Windows Azure team as CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft's senior-most technical position. Mark earned a Ph.D. in computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, joining Microsoft when it acquired Winternals Software, which he co-founded in 1996. He is the author of the popular Sysinternals Windows administration and diagnostic tools, and speaks at industry conferences such as Microsoft TechEd, BlackHat and RSA Conference. He is also the coauthor of the Microsoft Press Windows Internals book series, a contributing editor for TechNet Magazine, and a senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro Magazine. Mark lives in Washington State with his wife and daughter.







