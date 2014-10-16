Vodafone's new budget tablet the Smart Tab 4G is available now

Vodafone has re-entered the tablet market with the launch of the Smart Tab 4G.

The tablet will join Vodafone's 4G smartphone range and compete against the likes of Tesco's Hudl 2 and EE's 4G Eagle tablet.

The Vodafone Smart Tab is available from either £125 pay as you go with 2GB of data included, or £29 as part of a 4G pay monthly price plan costing £17 per month.

The device comes with an eight inch HD display and boasts the latest Android KitKat operating system. It is also powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and its 4,060mAh battery should provide some decent battery-life even when connected to 4G networks.

While the tablet's plain black design doesn't make it stand out against its competitors, particularly given the Hudl 2's focus on bright, vibrant colours, it's difficult to expect too much from a budget tablet that offers a 4G connection.

The tablet's front-facing 2-megapixel and rear 5-megapixel cameras also compare well against rival devices.

For novice tablet or Android users, the Vodafone Smart Tab features Smart Tips to explain device features, while additional services such as Google Search, Google Now, Smart maps and Gesture typing can also provide assistance.

The Vodafone Smart Tab 4G is available from Vodafone retail outlets or online from today.