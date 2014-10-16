Will.i.am reveals Puls smartwatch with Siri-like voice assistant, exclusive to O2

Will.i.am has finally revealed his smartwatch, which is a bit more like a cuff than a watch in actual fact.

The musician turned tech entrepreneur first showed the device off back in April, when he wore it on The Voice and Alan Carr's chat show, and he revealed it at Dreamforce late yesterday (the Salesforce conference in San Francisco).

Prior to the revelation, Will.i.am tweeted as to what a big deal it was to him: "This is so nerve wrecking...I'm soo nervous...I've been building this dream for 3 years and it's finally materializing at #Dreamforce".

It's called the Puls (that's "pulse" rather than "pulls"), and according to ZDNet, it's a curved wristband/cuff style device packing hardware including 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, plus a pedometer and accelerometer.

The major selling point is that this doesn't need to be hooked up to a smartphone, and can actually make calls as a standalone device, so can replace your phone when you're out and about (in theory, anyway).

It can be used to make calls, send texts and emails, and indeed play music with speakers on board, and a deal with 7digital for music streaming.

Like Apple, Will is positioning the device as a fashion statement as much as a piece of technology, a canny line to take.

Puls also has a voice assistant, powered by Nuance, called "AneedA", and will be available in blue, pink, white, and red colours – with gold and diamond schemes planned too, for the extra showy.

O2 has confirmed it will exclusively stock the Puls in the UK, and AT&T will carry the device over in the US.

Nina Bibby, Marketing and Consumer Director at O2, said: "Music and technology are in O2's DNA, which is why we're so excited to be giving O2 customers the opportunity to exclusively get their hands on the Puls in the UK."

"We're committed to bringing our customers the latest and most innovative devices and with Puls they will be able to explore a whole new level of connectedness. By combining cutting edge technology with music and fashion, the Puls has the power to revolutionise wearable technology."

Image Credit: Wall Street Journal