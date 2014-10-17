Android Lollipop coming to Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 on 3 November

We've just witnessed the launch of Android Lollipop earlier this week (and the new pricier Nexus 6 phone, and Nexus 9 tablet), but when can you expect to get a lick of the Lollipop on your existing Nexus device?

Well, according to the latest chit-chat on the net, come 3 November, Lollipop will start to be rolled out via an over-the-air update across Nexus 7 tablets – that's the newer 2013 Wi-Fi version, and the 2012 model – along with the Nexus 10. That's the same day the new Nexus 9 goes on sale, obviously with Lollipop on board.

That's according to a source who spoke to Android Police, and apparently the reason is that these are Wi-Fi devices, and cellular toting devices – the Nexus 4 and 5, and the LTE version of the latest Nexus 7 – will just have to hang on. Apparently Lollipop is due to pitch up on those devices later in November. There's no specific target date given in this case.

This is just a rumour, anyway, but Android Police does say that it's confident in its source, so it must be a trusted one who has presumably been on the money with previous tips.

Related: A closer look at Google's new Nexus 6 and Nexus 9

This hasn't gone down particularly well with some Nexus 5 owners, who are a bit miffed that tablets are getting the attention first. But then, you buy a Nexus phone with the expectation of being first in the Android upgrade queue, so it perhaps isn't surprising that some folks are spleen venting...

Although it does mirror the fact that the Nexus 6 is going to be later to market than the Nexus 9 tablet – we're still not sure of the exact date that Google's new phablet will go on sale next month.

Read more: How to get Android 5.0 Lollipop on your smartphone or tablet