Carphone Warehouse is now selling Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 from £33 per month

Carphone Warehouse has announced that it is now selling the Galaxy Note 4 in both black and white colours.

The retailer claims that it has seen a record number of pre-orders for this year's Note – indeed, five times more than any other Note model – and it will also offer the handset in gold. However, the exclusive gold colour isn't available until a week today (24 October), so you'll have to wait if you want the blinged-up version of Samsung's phablet.

A Carphone Warehouse spokesperson commented: "Pre-orders for the new Samsung Note 4 have been off the scale and beaten all records for previous Note handsets fivefold, this looks set to be Samsung's most popular Note yet. More customers than ever are enquiring about large screen phones and we've noticed that once they make the move they will rarely go back to a smaller handset."

You can bag your Note 4 from Carphone Warehouse on contracts from £43.50 per month if you want the phone free. That tariff is from Vodafone, and comes with unlimited minutes, texts, and 4GB of data.

The cheapest plan on offer comes from O2 at £33 per month, although it necessitates an up-front payment of £130. For that, you get unlimited calls and texts, and 2GB of data.

Vodafone offers a very similar plan for the same up-front fee, but at £35.50 per month, although you do get twice the data allowance of O2 at 4GB, so the extra couple of quid might well be worth it for heavy surfers.

The Note 4 boasts a metal frame surrounding a 5.7in 2,560 x 1,440 display, with a promised longer battery life, and fast charging mode for quick top-ups. It has a 16 megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, and 3GB of RAM.

The handset should have Android Lollipop on board before the year is out.