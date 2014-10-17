First Cyber Security Expo hits the ground running

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Cyber Security Expo, co-located with IP EXPO Europe,may be the newest arrival on the security scene but its packed seminars, positive headlines and a real show floor buzz meant it arrived with a bang.

The Cyber Security Expo Keynote Theatre saw standing room only for most sessions. Security guru and CTO at Co3 Systems

Bruce Schneier

, who also promoted his new book at IP EXPO Europe, saw his keynote so oversubscribed that it moved to the main Keynote Theatre.

He used his talkto highlight how incident response must change. “Automation has taken away a lot of vulnerabilities, using things like automated software updates. But the problem with response is that you can't automate it,” he said, adding that we are losing control over our IT infrastructure.

Like other speakers at Cyber Security Expo he spoke about growing surveillance and privacy fears. “The regulatory environment is getting more complex, and governments are getting in on the offence, hacking corporate networks.” he said. His talk attracted attention from a number of major techsites including

The Register

,

SC Magazine

and

IT Pro

.

Privacy campaigner and Chief Research Officer at F-Secure,

Mikko Hypponen

warned we are drifting into a surveillance society, willingly giving up our privacy to Google and other companies in exchange for convenience.

He attacked the money Google makes from personal data, which he said equated to around $12 for every user. “I'd rather pay $12 in cash to Google than be profiled and sold on to their customers" he said.

In contrast,

Jeff Jones

, Director Trustworthy Computing at Microsoft was at pains to point out how much Microsoft was doing to protect its customers. “I’ve talked to a lot business customers and we've seen a higher awareness of government surveillance.” he said.

In ongoing security efforts, Microsoft nowencrypts all Office 365 messages and Outlook is protected by Transport Layer Security (TLS).

In a blunt presentation,

EJ Hilbert

Head of Cyber Investigations at Kroll EMEA delivered some hard hitting numbers.One hacked PC is worth $239,400 per year, a single stolen credit card worthjust6 cents, he revealed. And how many of the Fortune 500 have been hacked he asked? The answer: 500.

Another highlight was theCyber Hack which saw live hacking demos throughout the two days of the show. Held in association with

44Con

it attracted big crowds for each session, leading a delighted 44Con chief Steve Lord to tweet, “Swifty's talk is rammed. Once again

#44CON

#CyberSec14

full to bursting!”

Mike England, Content Director atImago Techmedia, said: "The first year of Cyber Security Expo has been a stunning success. The feedback from delegates, exhibitors and speakers has been hugely positive. We are going to build on this success forCyber Security Expo 15."