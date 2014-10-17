Google announces Q3 fiscals, with revenue up 20 per cent to $16.5bn

Google has announced its latest fiscal results for Q3, the quarter which closed at the end of September, with a healthy growth in revenue shown.

Indeed, revenue came in at $16.52 billion (£10.3 billion), which was up 20 per cent compared to Q3 in 2013.

Patrick Pichette, CFO of Google, boasted: "Google had another strong performance this quarter, with revenue up 20 per cent year on year, at $16.5 billion. We continue to be excited about the growth in our advertising and emerging businesses."

Site revenues hit $11.25 billion (£7 billion), again up 20 per cent, and partner sites generated $3.43 billion (£2.1 billion), up 9 per cent year-on-year. "Other" revenues totalled $1.84 billion (£1.15 billion), up 50 per cent.

How much money did Google make outside of the US? International revenues accounted for $9.95 billion (£6.2 billion) of its total takings, 58 per cent in other words. The UK itself accounted for $1.63 billion (£1 billion) of revenue.

Google's GAAP operating income hit $3.72 billion (£2.3 billion), representing 23 per cent of revenue – although that was actually down a touch year-on-year, with $3.76 billion made last year. Non-GAAP operating income was up, though, at $5.36 billion (£3.35 billion) compared to $4.62 billion (£2.9 billion) last year.

Google also noted that aggregate paid clicks increased 17 per cent compared to Q3 of last year, and indeed they were up 2 per cent on the previous quarter in 2014.

Net cash provided by operating activities stood at $6 billion (£3.75 billion), with Google's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalling $62.16 billion (£39 billion) as of the end of September.

As for staff members, Google now employees 55,030 full-time workers as of the end of September (with 3,466 of those employed in Motorola Mobile).