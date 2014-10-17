Lenovo unveils ThinkCentre all-in-one, another ‘Tiny’ PC and affordable desktop tower

Lenovo has refreshed its range of enterprise desktops with significant updates to its ThinkCentre and Lenovo business facing ranges.

The trio of machines is headed by the ThinkCentre M83 “Tiny” form factor desktop, a new Lenovo E50-05 desktop tower geared towards small and medium sized businesses [SMBs], and the lineup is completed by a ThinkCentre E83z all-in-one.

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M83 is part of the “Tiny” form factor desktop PC family and has a flexible mounting solution to make the best use of desk space. It comes with a fourth-generation Intel Core processor and can support up to three independent displays. There are also manageability tools such as PC Cloud Manager 3.0 for system management, and the Intelligent Cooling Engine [ICE] 3.0 with a release date later this month and $599 [£372] price tag.

The Lenovo E50-05 is a new desktop tower that is designed for SMBs and built on an AMD “Kabini” Socket Platform that is twice as fast as a dual-core AMD E-2000 processor and can support an Athlon/Sempron quad-core chip. It also includes Microsoft Windows 8 with Bing Support to give a new level of productivity and prices start at just $199 [£123].

Last is the ThinkCentre E63z all-in-one, which was first announced in August, and now has a performance boost through an Intel Core i3 processor inside the same 37.5mm frame of the original incarnation and it will be available in December from just $699 [£425]. The two ThinkCentre products also feature Lenovo Smart USB protection as well as support for Solid State Hybrid Drives.

“Lenovo remains focused on expanding and improving upon its existing desktop product lines to power businesses of all sizes,” said Ouyang Jun, vice president and general manager, Desktop and Visuals, Lenovo. “Our new and affordable Lenovo E50-05 tower and ThinkCentre M83 "Tiny", along with the update to our E63z, are the latest in our ongoing efforts to meet user demands for optimal performance, reliability and manageability.”