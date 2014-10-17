Podcast 40: MH370 questions, Samsung's hyperfast broadband, and pessimism about Apple Pay

Join the ITProPortal team for a round -up of this weeks big news headlines. Including why Pizza Hut execs are not keen on a new iPhone app, sinister goings on regarding the Malaysian Airlines mystery and Samsungs super fast WiFi.

Wayne Scott is joined by Aatif Sulleyman, Alysia Judge and Sam Pudwell.

Download the MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes here | Listen to the show on Stitcher

Articles discussed this week

Samsung's speedy new Wi-Fi technology lets you download a film in 3 seconds

Senior exec "pessimistic" about Apple Pay

Emirates head says authorities investigating Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance are hiding truth