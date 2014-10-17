Twitter launches new in-app music streaming service

Twitter has launched a new platform enabling users to listen to music directly through the micro-blogging site.

Twitter Audio Card lets you listen to audio posted in your timeline on both iOS and Android devices.

Users can also dock the Audio Card to continue listening while browsing the Twitter app. The audio service will be compatible with a number of third-party streaming services, with SoundCloud becoming the first platform to sign-up.

SoundCloud allows users to upload and share their own, original music and since launching in 2007 has grown massively in popularity. Amongst its 40 million registered users, the site now boasts some of the biggest names in music.

Some of the SoundCloud partners that have agreed to share their music through the Twitter Audio Dock include Alt-J, Coldplay and rising British artist George Ezra. Twitter app users can already use the new feature to listen to an exclusive remix tweeted by David Guetta to his 15.6 million followers.

The streaming service is not limited to music however, with Twitter also confirming that podcasts and other audio content will be supplied by partners such as NASA and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The social network also added that it was actively looking to make the service available to more streaming partners in order to offer a more expansive audio catalogue.

Audiophiles can follow @TwitterMusic for real-time updates regarding the new Audio Card service.