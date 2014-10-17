Why protecting your PC is like defending a Medieval castle

Most people are aware that they need to have some form of protection on their PC if it's attached to the internet. Yet it seems that a lot of users still don't know how to properly protect themselves.

Many believe that the security software that comes with their PC is enough to protect them. Security company Check Point ZoneAlarm has released an infographic which shows that 71 percent don’t have both a firewall and antivirus solution on their PCs.

It also shows that 32 percent of PCs in the world have a malware infection and that unprotected machines are 5.5 times more likely to get infected. The graphic compares protecting your PC to defending a Medieval castle, but don’t go heating the boiling oil just yet.

ZoneAlarm has also released a blog post on the results of the recent AV-TEST research which shows that its premium product out performs free offerings from Avast and AVG. The message being that relying on free solutions may not protect you as much as you think it does.

The key thing though is that whatever you use you need to have both a firewall and antivirus to provide protection. Otherwise it's back to the drawbridge and the suit of armour. More details in the infographic scroll below.