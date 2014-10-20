Dyson throws £37.5 million at revolutionary air humidifier

As the winter winds swirl ever closer, Dyson has announced a brand new product to tackle a triumvirate of cold weather woes. The Dyson Air Humidifier will help prevent chapped lips, blocked sinuses and cracked skin by releasing water into the air using cutting-edge ultraviolet light technology.

This is Dyson's first foray into the humidifying field, and the vacuum cleaner manufacturer has invested £37.5 million into its opening gambit. The device will be sold in the UK through Dyson and John Lewis, and claims to address one of the serious issues found in existing humidifiers.

Traditional humidifiers can, on occasion, cause further problems by releasing water-borne bacteria into the air. Made from polycarbonate, Dyson's invention prevents this by pulsing the three litres of water it's capable of holding with UV light over an 18 hour period. The company claims this process kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria in the water before it is circulated around the room.

Dyson has also made full use of its expertise in manufacturing bladeless fans as part of the humidifier's design process. The device measures temperature and moisture in the air, adjusts its settings accordingly, then sets an element at the base of the humidifier to vibrate 1.7 million times a second. This breaks the water down into microscopic particles which are then drawn up the machine and out into the air.

"Humidifiers are a way to create a more hygienic environment at home. Using patented UV light technology our humidifier kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria in the machine before projecting hydrated mist evenly throughout the room," said the company's founder, James Dyson.

If you want the device in time for the central heating season, however, you'll have to wait. The Dyson Humidifier won't be available in the UK until March 2015 – though if it's any small consolation, it'll work as a fan for summer too.