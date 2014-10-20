EE plans admin job cuts for the good of its customers

Hundreds of jobs are at threat across EE’s administrative units as it looks to try and rejuvenate its customer service and sales departments ahead of a possible float next year.

A person familiar with the matter explained to Bloomberg that the telecoms company could cut up to 350 jobs across the business and use the savings to recruit sales and customer facing employees as part of a restructuring effort that begins this week.

An emailed statement from EE reinforced this by explaining that it is making changes “as part of our strategy to expand UK-based customer service teams,” before adding that it is “proposing changes to some of our corporate functions. We appreciate this will be a difficult time for the staff affected.”

EE is currently the UK’s largest mobile carrier in terms of customers and employs around 15,000 workers across the length and breadth of the country. It was formed when Orange and Deutsche Telekom [T-Mobile] decided to merge their UK mobile operations.

The job cuts news comes after talk just last week that the two companies could choose to sell the venture for approximately £12 billion or alternatively float it on the stock market in 2015.

EE’s decision to lose some of its administrative roles may also have something to do with its recent purchase of 58 stores from the ashes of the Phones4u collapse that reportedly saved some 359 jobs.

Over the past two years EE has been busy rolling out a 4G network that now covers 75 per cent of the UK population and at the last check its superfast mobile service had reached 263 towns and cities as well as over 2,500 small towns and villages.

EE’s mobile Internet network is currently rated as the UK’s number one by RootMetrics and by overhauling its customer support and sales department the numbers flocking to the network will only grow.