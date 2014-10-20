OnePlus One available for pre-order 27 October

The OnePlus One is about to become a lot more accessible, after it was confirmed that a new pre-order system will open at 15:00 on 27 October.

Users interested in pre-ordering the handset can visit the OnePlus store from today to prepare and save their shopping cart, before completing the purchase in a week's time.

Originally, the OnePlus One was only available via an invite system, which meant consumers could only get their hands on the device if invited by a current owner of the smartphone or by entering contests and promotional events.

The invite system was implemented to regulate the high demand for the phone, but last month OnePlus indicated that it was reviewing the approach.

The firm revealed that it had been testing its servers this month, sending out larger batches of invites than usual, in the range of 20,000 and 30,000. In a blog post, it revealed that the trial had been an overwhelming success, but asked customers to remain patient if there are any technical issues once the pre-order window opens.

Pre-orders will be open to anyone for just one hour on 27 October, but the company did confirm that if customers receive an invite after pre-ordering, they can use it to skip the queue and receive their device immediately. In the meantime, OnePlus has also announced that all accessories sold in the period leading up to the pre-order launch would be available at reduced prices.

OnePlus confirmed that the pre-order system won't completely replace the invites method, but will expand the reach of the One handset.

Anyone wanting more information regarding the launch can find it here.