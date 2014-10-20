Snapchat pushes out first in-app advert for horror movie

Snapchat has deployed its first ever in-app advert, with the ad in question promoting a horror film.

At the moment, the ads are for the US users of Snapchat only, so we won't see it here. The product placement pops up in the Recent Updates section, and the company has promised it won't place ads in a user's personal messages.

In a previous blog post just before the weekend, Snapchat said: "We won't put advertisements in your personal communication – things like Snaps or Chats. That would be totally rude. We want to see if we can deliver an experience that's fun and informative, the way ads used to be, before they got creepy and targeted. It's nice when all of the brilliant creative minds out there get our attention with terrific content."

When the ad pops up, users can choose if they want to watch it or not – and if they view the clip, it then disappears. If they don't look at it, the advert disappears within 24 hours.

That certainly sounds relatively unintrusive, although that could change in the future, potentially, as this is all part of the quest for further monetisation. Snapchat isn't alone here, certainly, with Instagram also recently announcing the introduction of adverts for the UK.

As to that horror film which Snapchat's first ad is for – the Independent reports that it happens to be Ouija, a film from Universal Pictures about the ouija board and the results of having a go with one. Spoiler: it's not a good idea unless you like explosions in your house, expensive chandelier accidents, and people's eyes turning black, white, and probably various other colours they shouldn't be.