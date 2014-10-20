TechCrunch Disrupt Europe 2014: As it happened

A familiar mass of shiny name badges and branded ribbons are being handed out to a slightly odd mix of suits and hoodies, people are scrambling for the best seats in the house and everybody here's looking forward to a little something called the 'Startup Battlefield'.

TechCrunch Disrupt Europe 2014 has kicked off, and this time the fun has come to London.

We're at Old Billingsgate (incidentally just a stone's throw from ITPP Towers) for what looks like one of the most exciting bashes of the year - and we're live-blogging the whole thing.

Venture capitalists, spokespeople, industry experts, entrepreneurs, PRs and journalists - this place really has it all - have gathered together in the name of technology, business, entertainment, guidance and a hell of a lot more.

The agenda looks very pretty indeed, featuring the likes of Michael Acton Smith, Neelie Kroes, Waze, Raspberry Pi, a couple of Tech City celebs and some of the most promising startups around.

Read more: The five most important startup stories of 2013 and what they mean for 2014

Stick with us for all the news, insights, interviews and arguments as it all plays out in front of us. Things here are going to move very quickly indeed - Infected Flight has already been crowned the winner of the pre-show hackathon with its disease mapper - so try not to spend too much time away from your screen.

Oh, and don't forget to get in touch with us via the usual means (Twitter, Facebook and the comments area below). Enjoy the show.