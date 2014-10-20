Zuckerberg joins board of Beijing business school as Facebook eyes Chinese market

The Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management has announced the appointment of three hugely successful business professionals to its advisory board, according to Reuters.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be joined at the Chinese university by Virginia Rometty, the IBM chief executive, and Carlos Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev's CEO.

Mr Zuckerberg, will attend the business school's annual board meeting in Beijing this Friday, with many speculating that he will continue attempts to infiltrate the Chinese market, where Facebook is currently banned. The board often serves as a meeting place for the country's policymakers.

The business school was founded in 1984 by Zhu Rongii and other high-profile board members include Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Facebook has been banned in China since 2009, but reports that Mr Zuckerberg will meet with advertising partners and "China experts" during his stay in the country suggest that his may be about to change. The firm's Instagram app was also reportedly banned on the Chinese mainland during the recent Hong Kong protests.

A spokeswoman for the social network, Charlene Chian, refused to comment on whether the Facebook CEO will hold any formal meetings with the government, but did concede that entering the Chinese market was something "we are always interested in and always studying."

IBM has confirmed that its new representative on the university board, Virginia Rometty, will not be attending the meeting this week, but will be travelling to China later this month. It is not clear if Anheuser Busch will be represented by Mr Brito, but the company does have long-held business interests in China, including its Harbin Brewery in the northeast of the country.