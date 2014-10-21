2015 FDM everywoman in Technology Awards: Entries now open

Entries are now open for the 2015 FDM everywoman in Technology Awards, an event created to highlight career opportunities for women in tech, and hopefully encourage more women to join the industry.

It's actually the fifth annual FDM everywoman awards, with everyone from established tech leaders and youngsters just forming startups welcome to apply.

There are two new categories for this year: The One to Watch award, and International Leader of the Year. These go alongside the existing awards, which are as follows:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Inspiration of the Year

Leader of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Start-up Founder of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Team Leader of the Year

If you want to nominate a colleague, or indeed yourself, for a category, then you can do so by heading here – entrants can apply up until 3 November. The award ceremony itself will take place on 17 March next spring, at the Hilton Park Lane, in conjunction with a full day conference where key industry players will discuss the issues facing women in the tech world.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman, commented: "Previous winners have shared with us the impact their award win has had on their business and their careers with many being promoted on the back of the recognition it has brought. The awards have grown exponentially since launch five years ago and have uncovered dozens of role models that will inspire future female tech stars to follow in their footsteps."

Related: O2, BBC, IBM and Education Minister call for more women in tech