Apple shifts record amount of iPhone 6 handsets in Q3 with revenue of $8.5bn

Apple has announced its latest earnings for the third quarter, and it's the same story as previously – iPhone sales are going from strength to strength, but the iPad range is still flagging.

In terms of total revenue, Cupertino pulled $8.5 billion (£5.25 billion) into its coffers, which was a healthy 13 per cent up on Q3 of last year, and it outperformed what the analysts had predicted.

The robust performance was driven by strong iPhone 6 sales. We already knew that the new iPhones had shifted 10 million units over the opening weekend (compared to 9 million for the iPhone 5S and 5C the previous year), but over the rest of September (just 10 days that the iPhone 6 models were on sale in Q3), a total of 39.3 million units were shifted.

According to the Beeb, CEO Tim Cook boasted: "Our fiscal 2014 was one for the record books, including the biggest iPhone launch ever with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus."

Mac laptop sales were also up with a new quarterly record. However, the iPad slumped with only 12.3 million units sold, compared to 13.1 million the previous year. 2014 has not been a good year for the iPad at all, and despite Cook's assertion that this is just a speed bump for the tablets, another poor quarter makes it seem like more of a hill the iPad now has to climb.

With Apple not making much in the way of changes to its iPad line-up this year, the hope seems to rest with the 12.9in version (iPad Pro) expected to debut early(ish) next year. Though that's going to be aimed more at the productivity end of the market than consumer.

Shares in Apple were up 2.1 per cent at the close of trading yesterday.

