Ford’s new car seat detects heart attacks and automatically calls an ambulance

Ford is aiming to take in car technology to the next level by implementing a car seat that can detect a heart attack and bring the car to a halt to prevent any collateral damage.

The innovative piece of technology is aiming to capture the spending power of the “baby boomer” generation that will reportedly reach $15 trillion [£9.3 trillion] by 2020 and has risen 50 per cent faster than the under 30s in the last 20 years, according to Eurostat figures cited by the Financial Times.

Ford’s seat keeps track of the driver’s cardiovascular system using electrocardiograph sensors embedded in the seat and is combined with an in-car camera to detect when a driver slumps in their seat due to a heart attack. When this is detected the car will activate automated steering and breaking systems to bring the car to a safe halt and it will also ring the emergency services.

“About 30 per cent of people above 65 have some kind of heart irregularity,” said Pim van der Jagt, managing director of the Ford​ Research Center, according to the Financial Times. “If they are still driving, then they will have a real interest in this, that they will have it monitored in the car. We observe mega trends, and we observe what customers want and what they will spend their money on. 100-year-olds driving cars will be not abnormal in the future.”

Targeting this generation isn’t something that just Ford is doing as Toyota has already began to conduct field tests in Japan on a number sensors and scanners that are designed to help older drivers that want to stay mobile.

Ford hasn’t said when the technology will be inside cars though van der Jagt added that it anticipates it taking less than five years for the technology to be in full production mode when it decides to commence production.

Image Credit: Flickr (Ford Europe)