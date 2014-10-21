Nokia Here Maps Android launch puts Google Maps on alert

Nokia Here Maps has finally landed on Android smartphones and tablets to give device owners a credible alternative to Google’s uber-popular mapping application.

Nokia announced that its Here Maps beta app can be downloaded by anyone with a device that runs Google Android 4.0 or higher and it follows a similar launch on Samsung Tizen devices just last month.

Users of Here on Android are able to benefit from all of its popular features such as downloading maps of entire countries to devices so that they can be used offline and make using expensive data plans to navigate through cities a thing of the past.

In addition it features single finger panning, 45-degree tilting, full traffic overlays, on-screen and voice navigation, and predictive text searching, and the company admitted that it is taking the rough with the smooth when it comes to comments.

“We’re taking your comments seriously, and are already working on changes, fixes and additions. Thanks to you, we’ve discovered that some ‘cache cleaner’ apps accidentally delete the navigation voices in the HERE app. We’re very close to a fix, which will be released in the next weeks, but in the meantime we’d ask you not to use such apps if you want to use voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation,” read a blog post from the company

Nokia’s mapping service currently includes information on some 190 countries in total and the data is used in Yahoo, Amazon and Garmin plus results on Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

It has a long way to go to overhaul Google Maps considering that it was rated as the top smartphone app on the planet by Global Web Index and is installed on some 54 per cent of smartphones across the world.