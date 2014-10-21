Save money and make new friends with car sharing app BlaBlaCar

When money is tight we all look for ways to make savings. Travel can be expensive, and weighing up the pros and cons of train, coach and car journeys can be tricky. Drivers know the cost of petrol is high, and car sharing is a good way to reduce the cost, while also giving some company on a trip. For non-drivers looking to travel, the cost of car sharing can be a real saving over other modes of transport as well as a source of companionship on the journey.

So, car sharing apps have come along to help match those going from A to B by car with those wanting a lift. The BlaBlaCar app lets you search thousands of available rides every day – and these are not restricted to within the UK. London to Paris for £24, anyone?

BlaBlaCar says it has seen 87 per cent more rides shared since January this year – a real thumbs up for the concept which, says BlaBlaCar, is used for more than a million trips across Europe every month. With the ability to sign up at the last minute if rides are on offer this is a hugely flexible and economic way to travel. And you might make some new friends into the bargain.

Click here to download BlaBlaCar for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: BlaBlaCar

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free