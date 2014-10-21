Skype for Windows Phone 8 now lets you doodle messages

Skype has announced a new feature for Windows Phone 8 (and 8.1) which allows users to draw on a blank canvas and whizz the results over to friends.

This feature comes with Skype version 2.24 for Microsoft's mobile platform, and it allows you to draw on a blank canvas, or doodle on top of a photo.

You can also do more useful things than adding scribbled moustaches and glasses to photos of friends, such as drawing a route on a Google Map. Sorry, Bing Map; we meant Bing...

Anyhow, this isn't the only change to Skype for Windows Phone – it now supports HD displays, too, should your handset have one. The app has also been tweaked so it resumes faster when you flick back to it, and users can now automatically sign in using the Microsoft Account linked to their phone, again as a time saving measure.

These are useful little tweaks for sure, particularly for those with an HD screen who will be able to see their doodled efforts in their full glory. You can grab the Skype app on the Windows Phone store here.