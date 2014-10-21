Tech deals: Save 42% on Corsair Hydro Series liquid cooler

Amazon has the Corsair Hydro Series H100i 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler for a low £82.67 with free delivery thrown in on top.

If you're unfamiliar with the H100i, it is Corsair's 240mm sealed water cooling system. This setup will have two 120mm fans attached to a thin radiator, then a CPU water block with a pump built-in.

Everything is nice and compact here, to help you fit everything into your system with ease. With this system being sealed, users will not have to maintain it like other users of custom setups. So there's no worrying about evaporation, algae, bleeding, or any of the other hassles that come with custom setups.

These normally retail for around the £120 mark, meaning this Amazon deal will bag you a 32 per cent saving. Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.