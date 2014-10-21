Video: CloudCamp Panel - 'Cloud adoption is still maturing, what next for the Enterprise?'

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Industry experts who are regulars at CloudCamp London (a quarterly un-conference where the London cloud community meets to push forward the adoption of Cloud Computing

www.cloudcamp.org

) bringtogether knowledge of their collective customers Cloud usage, plans, goals andaspirations for a lively discussion.

Chair

: Phil Wainewright, Co-Founder, Diginomica

Panelists

:

Chris Swan, CTO, CohesiveFT

Joe Baguley, Chief Cloud Technologist, VMware

Sam Johnston, Director Cloud & IT Services, Equinix

Doug Clark, UK & Ireland Cloud Leader, IBM