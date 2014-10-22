Cyber Security Video: Now you see me, now you don't: chasing evasive malware - Giovanni Vigna, CTO, Lastline

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



As sophisticated tools that combine static and dynamic analysis become more ubiquitous, cybercriminals are developing increasingly-evasive malware components that actively counteract analysis and behavior identification. Is this another arms race? Or is it possible to define, quantify, and identify "evasiveness" and use it as a way to detect malicious intent? This talk presents an overview of the problem and how it's been attacked from both industry and academia.

Presenter: Giovanni Vigna, CTO, Lastline

What will you learn by viewing Giovanni's video on chasing evasive malware