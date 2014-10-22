EE hits 5.6 million 4G subscribers, set to blast past 2014 target

EE has announced its latest figures for the number of 4G subscribers hooked up to the network, which has now reached 5.6 million as of Q3.

That's a rise of 1.4 million, Reuters (via the Daily Mail) reports, and it means the operator will easily exceed its target of 6 million 4G subscribers for the end of 2014. Indeed, at the current rate, it might hit 7 million 4G users by the close of the year.

Despite the flourishing 4G stats, though, overall revenue for the quarter running up to the end of September remained unchanged (excluding the effects of regulatory changes, that is).

EE's 4G network now covers 281 cities and towns across the UK, reaching 75 per cent of the population of the country. Spencer McHugh, Director of Brand at EE, boasted: "Our ongoing 4G roll out means that our customers have access to by far the biggest network in the country."

The firm is also continuing to try and drive value propositions on 4G, most recently on the tablet front with the announcement of the Alcatel One Touch Pop 7S at £100 on PAYG with 4G. Indeed, any 4G tablet bought from EE until the end of January 2015 will come equipped with a free 4G PAYG SIM card and 100MB of free data every month, with apparently no catch or top-up required to use that 100MB allowance.