G-Cloud success hinges on government/vendor co-operation

UK cloud industry body EuroCloud UK has called upon the government and vendors to work more closely together for the future success of G-Cloud.

The organisation has published a seven-point manifesto it claims will promote and develop public sector cloud procurement.

The document calls for ongoing commitment to G-Cloud from the Cabinet Office and the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to enhance public sector IT procurement and deliver the possible benefits of cloud adoption such as cost savings, rapid deployment and greater choice and agility.

EuroCloud UK also wants vendors and buyers to publicly share best practices and celebrate success stories, as well as a more aggressive programme of resources and education for public sector buyers demonstrating have to maximise the benefits of using the procurement framework.

It believes government should take the lead in this, but should actively enlist the help and support of the industry, which should work with Whitehall to develop and provide resources and education for vendors on becoming a successful G-Cloud supplier.

The manifesto wants to see greater collaboration between vendors and public sector buyers to fill gaps in market needs, enhancing offerings on the framework and developing innovative new services.

The industry body also claims an open dialogue with the Government Digital Service (GDS) and CCS to ensure the framework iteratively improves is also essential, as is promoting and adapting best practices and products developed for G-Cloud into the private sector business market.

Former G-Cloud Insiders Get On Board

Ahead of the launch of the manifesto, two former G-Cloud team members have joined the non-profit trade body to help drive the new initiative.

Dave Denton and Peter Middleton have taken a co-shared seat on EuroCloud UK’s 12-member executive board, heading up a working group drawn from UK membership of over 60 cloud industry businesses.

“We’re delighted to be able to take up this role with EuroCloud to galvanise industry support, education and collaboration to build on the success G-Cloud has already achieved,” claimed Denton and Middleton.

“Our aim is to use the invaluable insights and first-hand experience we’ve gained from two years of working in the G-Cloud programme to help the industry to positively influence how G-Cloud evolves and grows as it moves forward into the future.

“The public sector needs suppliers who understand the vision and principles that support G-Cloud and who can gain the confidence of buyers.

“Cloud based IaaS, PaaS and SaaS suppliers can make a huge contribution to help achieve greater value for money and deliver better public services,” they added.

EuroCloud Members On G-Cloud Increasing

EuroCloud UK claims a third of its members, both SMEs and larger companies such as Amazon Web Services, currently offer services via the G-Cloud procurement framework and more plan to do so in the next round.

“G-Cloud is a great UK success story that deserves the support of the industry to help it achieve even more in the future,” claimed the organisation’s Chair Phil Wainewright.

“With our broadly based membership drawn from across the breadth of the UK cloud industry, EuroCloud is uniquely placed to co-ordinate these efforts and maximise benefits to public sector organisations and the taxpayers who support them,” he added.

