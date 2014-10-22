Homeboy launches first “social” smart home security system

A new home security system is launching today in the US that promises a more affordable way to keep an eye on your property.

Homeboy, dubbed the "world's most accessible home security system" is now available in public beta and boasts its own mobile app and the world's first wire-free, long-life, Wi-Fi camera.

Founded in 2010 in Sydney, Australia, Homeboy includes motion detecting cameras, night vision and sirens to keep your home secure. The wireless device connects to the user's Wi-Fi via an specifically designed app for Android and iOS and is available for $149 (£93).

Perhaps Homeboy's most distinctive feature is the option to turn it into a "social security system." Owners have the option of inviting a trusted social network of friends and family, known as the "crew," to help keep their home safe.

If the system is activated and Homeboy detects movement in the property, the owner or his crew will receive a notification instantly. The owner or crew can then decide whether to alert the authorities or give the "all clear."

Mark Richards, founder of Homeboy, believes that his device provides the home security industry with a much needed "refresh."

"Everyone deserves home security and the freedom to customize their system to match their lifestyle," he said. "We built Homeboy to be open and accessible to all from day one. Homeboy is home security for the rest of us."

The Homeboy app includes built-in features such as geo-location software to automatically arm or disarm the device when the owners arrive or leave, pet mode and delayed notifications. The device is also compatible with IFTTT, allowing it to communicate with more than 130 smart home applications. The Homeboy Channel on IFTTT enables owners to create recipes that connect it to Nest, Phillips Hue, Dropbox, Facebook and Twitter.

From early next year, Homeboy owners will also be able to add professional monitoring to their home security system on a flexible, non-contract basis.