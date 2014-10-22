Read CEO Tim Cook's glowing letter of praise to Apple employees here

Still in buoyant mood after the launch of the iPhone 6, Apple Watch, and iPad Air 2- even the Mac mini - Apple gave its Q4 2014 earnings call yesterday. CEO Tim Cook announced that the company generated $42.1 billion in revenue in the quarter and a net profit of $8.5 billion, up from $37.5 billion and $7.5 billion for the same period last year. Referring to the "biggest iPhone launch ever", Cook explained that Apple is due to enter the holiday season with its "strongest product lineup ever".

He explained that 60 percent of the quarter's revenue came from international sales, and sales have gone up in just about every area of the company with the exception of iPad and iPod sales. The iPhone remains the biggest seller (some 39.272 million units, up 16.2 percent), and Mac sales are also strong (5.52 million units, up 20.7 percent).

A 12.5 percent drop in iPad sales "a speed bump, not a huge issue" for Cook, and it's hard to complain about 12.316 million sales. iTunes still gives a hefty boost to Apple's income, providing $4.208 billion in Q4 2014 (up 8.2 percent).

Shortly after making the announcements, the CEO wrote to company employees praising their hard work. Here's Cook's letter in full:

Team,

Looking forward to the next quarter - Q1 2015 - Apple is expecting revenue between $63.5 billion and $66.5 billion, gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent, operating expenses between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion, and additional income of $325 million.

Photo credit: pio3 / Shutterstock.com