Try Quip to be really productive across a range of mobile devices

I'm always trying out new apps to help me be more productive. Usually I'll be trying a new cloud service, different productivity applications and new ways of sharing data between my various devices.

Quip is something rather different from the norm. It brings everything you might need for collaborative working into a single app. That means documents and spreadsheets sit alongside to-do lists and communications. You don't have to flip out of Quip to chat to a colleague, either one-on-one or using group chat. iOS 8 users should note that Quip supports handoff – you can start editing a document or spreadsheet on your iPhone and finish later on an iPad.

Quip can import from Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote and email attachments. It will export documents to Microsoft Word and Excel, PDF and other formats. And it works with other apps that might be important to you via 'integrations' effectively allowing apps to connect to Quip. More than 300 apps can connect to Quip in this way.

It might sound a bit weird, but how is this for pedigree – Quip was founded by a couple of guys who worked together at Google on projects like Google Maps. They've also worked on Facebook. Now are you interested?

Click here to download Quip for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Quip

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free