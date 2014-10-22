WATCH: Why physical trips to your data centre might be a thing of the past

ITProPortal was at IP EXPO 2014, walking the show floor and speaking to the best and brightest of the UK business IT scene. This series of videos covers everything you could ever need to know about computing for business, from security to storage.

In this video, ITProPortal speaks to Jinu Choi, product marketing manager at Lantronix, about what Lantronix are bringing to the market across multiple industries, how it can help your business, and why physical trips to your data centre might be a thing of the past.