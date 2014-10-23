Enterprise adoption of Apple’s new iOS 8 is woefully sluggish

Mobile data gateway firm Wandera's latest report is out, and it brings forth a number of interesting statistics, not the least of which is the fact that iOS 8 isn't seeing great adoption levels in the enterprise.

Wandera's Enterprise Mobile Data Report analysed a sample of 10,000 corporate devices from the Wandera network, of which 70 per cent are iOS and 30 per cent Android.

The new report, showing data for the quarter running up to September, found that iOS 8 has the lowest ever take-up with just 27 per cent having installed Apple's new OS. That's obviously a worry in terms of security.

Eldar Tuvey, CEO of Wandera, commented: "iOS 8 has been much hyped but the lack of take up of the new system is a concern as outdated operating systems can leave holes in businesses' defences and increased security risks for users and corporations."

The overall security picture the report painted wasn't good, either. The research found that 70 per cent of users have insecure apps on their mobile devices, and 2.4 per cent of staff were found to be actually leaking passwords via these vulnerable apps.

Also during the three month period the report covered, one in eight staff members visited at least one website which had malware.

With regard to the origin of mobile threats, the most came from China (17 per cent) followed by Russia (14 per cent), and the USA close behind on 13 per cent. This pretty much mirrors the threat landscape when it comes to desktop computers, Wandera noted.

Tuvey observed: "Even without OS updates, the mobile threat landscape is an ever changing beast with new risks from apps, phishing, malware and browser threats emerging every day. For businesses whose employees are using mobile devices to access corporate data, the need to stay alert and on top of such threats can't be overstated."

