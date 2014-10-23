How Google Analytics can help you gauge return on investment

Google Analytics has become something of an industry standard for gathering web metrics. But a new report from form building company Formstack says that businesses may be concentrating on measuring the wrong things.

It suggests that users tend to focus on vanity metrics, like page views and bounce rate, but stop short of real data tracking. What they should be focusing on are the actionable GA metrics that will impact conversion rate and ultimately revenue.

The company has produced an infographic guide to calculating the return on investment of a landing page using Google Analytics. This sets out four key steps: defining the audience, discovering conversion rates, calculating page revenue and assigning value to customer actions. Given the relatively simple process it's surprising that only a third of marketers bother to calculate the ROI of their sites.

You can download the full report from the Formstack website and view the infographic below.

Photo Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock