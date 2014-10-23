HTC One Mini 2 now available in pink from Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has announced that it's now selling the HTC One Mini 2 in pink, a colour scheme which is exclusive to the retailer.

The compact handset costs £380 SIM-free, or you can grab it on tariffs which start from £20 per month with the handset free (that one is an O2 contract with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 300MB of data).

If you want the cheapest monthly tariff possible but don't mind stumping up some cash towards the phone up-front, then there are £14 per month offerings from both Orange and T-Mobile (EE). The former gives you 500 minutes and 250MB of data with a £130 charge for the phone, with the latter offering 100 minutes and 1GB of data with a £150 fee for the handset.

For a compromise between the monthly and initial payments, there's an £18 per month plan from O2 with a £50 up-front charge, and that gives you 500 minutes and 500MB of 4G data (that's also a web exclusive deal).

The HTC One Mini 2 is also available in gold or grey if pink isn't your thing. It comes with a 13 megapixel camera, and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 and 1GB of RAM. The 4.4in screen has a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels.

As our reviewer noted when she looked at this handset, though, you might be better off looking at the Moto G as a much cheaper option which isn't too far removed from the Mini's specs.