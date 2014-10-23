iFixit’s iPad Air 2 teardown finds smaller battery than the original Air

iFixit has published its iPad Air 2 teardown, letting us glimpse the innards of Apple's latest thinner-and-lighter-than-ever tablet.

Firstly, we should point out if you don't already know, as we reported yesterday the iPad Air 2 is rumoured to have a triple-core 1.5 GHz processor, and it has 2GB of RAM, a combination which makes for some very impressive benchmark results.

Anyway, on with the teardown. iFixit found that the new Touch ID sensor cable on board the Air 2 was very close in terms of design to the iPhone's. As for the internal components, the 2GB of RAM is Elpida/Micron Technology, the flash storage is SK Hynix, and the Wi-Fi module is Murata 339S02541. The A8X SoC is labelled Apple APL1012.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation was that of the tablet's battery. It's a smaller 27.62Wh battery, compared to the original Air's 32.9Wh capacity unit, but obviously Apple needs to cut away at some specs when it comes to making the Air 2 as thin as 6.1mm.

However, Cupertino has evidently made improvements with more efficient battery tech, as it still claims the same battery life as the original iPad Air with this sequel (10 hours). However, as iFixit notes, reviewers have found that the Air 2 perhaps offers a tad less longevity than its predecessor.

Related: iPad Air 2 vs iPad Air: See what Apple changed in our full specs comparison

Another interesting tidbit is that the placement of the Smart Cover magnets is the same, so the Smart Cover for the iPad Air will be compatible with the Air 2.

The bad news – iFixit had quite a struggle taking the tablet apart, and only rated it a 2 out of 10 in terms of "repairability" (the same score as the first iPad Air). The site noted that "gobs of adhesive hold everything in place making all repairs more difficult", and that the "front panel is glued to the rest of the device, greatly increasing the chances of cracking the glass during a repair".

Related: EE among first to offer Apple SIM short-term data plans on iPad Air 2