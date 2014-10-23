Jive announces multiple software upgrades at JiveWorld 2014

Jive Software has hit the ground running at JiveWorld 2014 in Las Vegas by announcing two new software updates at the event's opening keynote session.

The first of these is an upgrade of its enterprise communication and collaboration platform, which now offers "even more ways for companies and their employees to leverage the technology and devices they need to work better together."

The upgraded platform contains several new features to help customers "bridge their hybrid cloud and on-premise IT environments," starting with a new connector for Google Docs which enables multiple editors to work simultaneously and allows users to create new documents within the Jive platform.

The upgrade also includes a first Jive connector for Outlook Online as part of an ongoing integration with Office 365, as well as several enhancements to support the end user through improved iOS and Android apps that "provide an easier way to consume pictures and content" and enable users to follow the people and content most important to them.

Clara Liang, chief product officer for Jive Software said, "Jive is all about empowering people to work better together, regardless of what device they use or how they prefer to work." She went on to say that the upgrades, "allow employees to better connect, communicate and collaborate in the workplace, and further break down the silos that hamper productivity."

The second announcement concerns JiveX, the external community app that allows users to connect and communicate with customers and partners.

The upgrade aims to: increase customer and partner engagement by showcasing top and relevant activities so users can quickly find the most important updates, develop deeper insights to improve user experience though ROI analytics and strengthen brand affinity by improving the browsing experience on mobile devices.

Liang said, "Our latest update to the JiveX platform provides companies with even more ways to put their users first, enabling brands to better encourage and increase participation and discussions within the community. This translates to stronger brand loyalty and affinity for our customers."

This year's JiveWorld is focusing on how organisations can gain a competitive advantage in the workplace through collaborative workstyles and is currently being attended by over 1,600 Jive customers, developers, partners and industry professionals.