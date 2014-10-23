Samsung hints Android 5.0 Galaxy Note 4 rollout - but is it just teasing?

With Android 5.0 Lollipop yet to be released, some manufacturers have already revealed their upgrade plans for the latest version of the mobile operating system, effectively setting a high bar for the rest of the pack. You can thank HTC, Motorola and Sony for doing so last week. In fact, HTC and Motorola consistently rank among the first in this regard, and when it comes to rolling out those software updates to their customers' devices as well.

Not to be outdone by its far-distant competition, top maker Samsung wants us to know that it too has some upgrade plans for Android 5.0 Lollipop. But, instead of actually showing them, it has posted a rather lame teaser on Twitter, regarding Galaxy Note 4. Pundits have fallen for it, writing that the much-awaited software update is fast-approaching. Really?

The teaser in question, which can be seen in its fully glory above, does not tell us anything that we couldn't have figured out by ourselves. Yes, it is obvious that Galaxy Note 4 will be upgraded to Android 5.0 Lollipop. Even someone without insider knowledge knows that to be true.

Samsung is pretty good with delivering software updates to its prominent handsets (even ones less popular or important). That has never been a problem, as far as I am concerned, as even some devices it released more than two years ago rock Android 4.4 KitKat today.

But what has always been a problem is when Samsung will release those software updates. I specifically pointed out HTC and Motorola because their software updates usually come within three months of Google launching a new Android release (even sooner if we're talking about a minor version bump), and that includes most mobile operator-branded models which usually get them last.

Samsung usually takes long time to even reveal its upgrade plans, let alone get to the same place as soon as HTC or Motorola. For One (M7) and One (M8), HTC gave an estimate of 90 days for the Android 5.0 Lollipop software update. The further end of that time-frame is in 2015.

Galaxy Note 4 is a huge new release for Samsung, and, judging by the initial reviews, it is a great device. But, let us not be fooled by Samsung's latest improvements to hardware and software design, by assuming that they will translate into faster Android updates also. A mammoth such as Samsung does not change its habits overnight. Perhaps this time it will be different, but let's lower our expectations until Android 5.0 Lollipop is officially running on Galaxy Note 4.