Video: The Enterprise of the Future - Peter High, Metis Strategy

What viewers will learn by watching Peter High's session on the Enterprise of the Future

The evolution of the pace of change in technology

Examples of CIOs who have become drivers of innovation for their organizations

The phenomenon of the “CIO-plus”, meaning CIOs who have taken on responsibilities in addition to their CIO role by virtue of the great work done as CIO

Steps to follow to emulate these leaders and to help lead the conversation about enhancing the customer experience

For years, companies have successfully competed based on price or products or services. While these remain important, increasingly the way in which companies will develop somewhat sustainable sources of differentiation will be based on their ability to develop a better customer experience. The CIO has a lot to say about this, as he or she is well positioned to help develop insights about customers, to enhance the digital experience for customers, and to develop analysis that the entire company can use as to how to continue to refine the customer experience. Many IT departments are not yet set up to be able to do this, as yet, however. Metis Strategy president and Forbes.com columnist Peter High will provide insights into how CIOs can do this focusing on case examples of others who are doing so, and focusing on practical steps for everyone in attendance to follow.

Presenter - Peter High, President, Metis Strategy