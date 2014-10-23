Win the new Sony Xperia M2 Aqua

Fifteen years after its inception, ITProPortal is launching its newest look and feel. To celebrate the launch, we're giving away the coveted M2 Aqua smartphone from Sony to one lucky reader.

The M2 Aqua, which is a fully waterproof version of Sony's successful M2 phone, brings together the power of the Sony flagship with the sleek design that is its hallmark. Seriously, forget the Xperia Z3, the Sony Xperia M2 Aqua has the highest water resistance-rating for a mass-market smartphone. If you regularly make business calls in the shower, there is no other phone we'd recommend more highly.

Enter your details below for your chance to win the new waterproof Sony Xperia M2 Aqua! In return, we'll make sure we keep you up to date with what's trending in technology with our regular ITProPortal newsletter.