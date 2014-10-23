Yahoo delivers solid numbers with Q3 2014 financial results

Yahoo has revealed its financial results for Q3 2014, with the company posting some solid numbers that outperformed analyst expectations.

Yahoo bagged a total revenue of $1.148 billion (£715 million), which was up 1 per cent on Q3 2013. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs was $1.094 billion (£680 million), which again was a 1 per cent increase year-on-year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $156 million (£97 million), but that was down 10 per cent from last year's $173 million (£108 million).

GAAP net earnings stood at $6.8 billion (£4.2 billion, but that includes the money from the sale of Alibaba shares which totalled $6.3 billion), compared to $297 million (£185 million) in the third quarter of last year.

In total, the company now has $12 billion (£7.5 billion) in its coffers.

Yahoo also noted that the number of adverts it sold was up by around 24 per cent compared to Q3 2013.

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo, commented: "We had a good, solid third quarter. We delivered $1.094 billion in revenue ex-TAC and $1.148 billion in GAAP revenue. This represents 1% growth in revenue ex-TAC and 1% growth in GAAP revenue. We achieved this revenue growth through strong growth in our new areas of investment – mobile, social, native and video – despite industry headwinds in some of our large, legacy businesses."