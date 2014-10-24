Amazon fires up Fire OS 4.1.1 for tablet range

Amazon recently released a new line of Kindle products, featuring two new tablets and readers respectively. With the release came an update to the retailer's version of Android, known as Fire OS. It's a highly customised take on Google's mobile platform - almost unrecognisable, in fact.

Now Amazon is rolling out an update to it, bringing the system to version 4.1.1. The update doesn't seem to have hit the 2013 models yet, but those with the latest tablet should be seeing it now, or at least very soon.

Included is Profiles, allowing each family member to have his or her own account. That includes email, social media accounts, videos and game levels. This feature is available to those in the US, UK and Germany.

Customers will also be able to view and edit documents using WPS Office, receive a new weather app, full screen mode for apps and games, and device settings backup. The latter includes wireless settings, email, bookmarks and more. All of this will be stored in the cloud.

Perhaps the biggest thing about this update is the claims for battery life. Amazon says it is using a new "Smart Suspend", which was introduced in 4.0, and is being tweaked now. This will turn wireless off when the device isn't active, but it periodically turns it back on to grab your email so you're up to date when you turn the Fire on.

If you haven't yet received the update then stay tuned, as it should be coming very soon. It certainly seems to be one that you'll want. Some of this was introduced with the 4.0 release of Sangria, so it's just fixes and improvements. Still, it's an update to grab.