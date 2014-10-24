Daily tech deal: £100 off HP TouchSmart touchscreen laptop

PC World has the HP TouchSmart 15-g091sa AMD A4-6210 15.6in Touchscreen Laptop for a low £379.99 with free delivery.

This normally retails for £480, meaning you scoop a not too shabby £100 saving.

Optimised for Windows 8.1, this is a completely touchscreen laptop, meaning that you get the full benefits of the colourfully tiled operating system.

A 1TB hard drive will also give you plenty of storage room, with everything powered by 4GB of RAM.

