Get to grips with image editing using Adobe Photoshop Mix

Adobe Photoshop is a top-notch image editing app, and this iPhone version lets you experience some of what makes it so special. Now, a few points of order. Even if you splash out on a new iPhone 6 Plus, the screen you've got to work with on your handset is (obviously) much smaller than a desktop screen, and so you can't expect the same editing capabilities. The range of what you can achieve with Adobe Photoshop Mix far from mirrors the desktop app.

But still, there is a whole lot that you can do with Adobe Photoshop Mix that makes the free download a worthy addition to your artistic armoury. How about combining two images together, or removing selected objects from an image for starters? Then there's the ability to open Adobe Photoshop documents, access images from Adobe Lightroom Mobile, and take your work out of Adobe Photoshop Mix and into Photoshop CC for additional work on the bigger screen of your desktop computer.

If you are interested in working with photos, then Adobe Photoshop Mix is a great addition to your array of apps. Sorry Android and Windows Phone users, but this is an iPhone (and iPad) only app at the moment.

Click here to download Adobe Photoshop Mix for iOS.

Product: Adobe Photoshop Mix

OS: iOS

Price: Free