Hadoop Data Hub & BI in Financial Services - Video

This session on Hadoop Data Hub & BI in Financial Services will cover:

John's experiences of implementing an analytics service on top of a Hadoop-based data hub in a Tier 1 investment bank.

How John he supported the migration from siloed reporting and BI to centralized services with Hadoop.

How a combination of data consolidation and an agile approach to data analytics can break down silos and democratise access to data across an organisation.

Speaker - John Allen, Chief Architect, Tier 1 Investment Bank

John Allen is an accomplished enterprise and data architect with over 15 years experience in enterprise design and delivery across public and private sectors. Responsible for delivery, innovation and programme governance.

Specialties: