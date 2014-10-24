Is the mobile device the new company car?

I've been in the market long enough to have lived the glorious years when as a salesperson, you would join a new company primarily because of the salary and benefits it offered above any other consideration.

At that time, one of the important benefits was the company car, and once you had it, the next question was; how flexible will the company be around its use?

I remember a time when you could only have a company car during office hours, then, businesses began to understand that allowing salespeople cars for personal use was in fact a real advantage for the company. They could attract and retain better people versus their competition.

For us in sales it made sense, because we wouldn't have to deal with two cars at home - one for work and one for the school run. The next logical step for businesses was offering choice based on job role – Choose Your Own Car. Whilst this was well received by employees, it presented a headache for the company, another cost centre to be invested in, but which depreciated over time.

Today's company car is the mobile device. The clued-up businesses are already looking at ways to incorporate "bring your own device" policies, offering flexibility around using business apps on employees' personal devices, and providing choice around different handsets or tablet models.

By allowing employees (and potential employees) to 'drive' what fits them and their lives better, businesses will stand out over the competition and attract and retain the best talent.

It's important, however, to keep in mind the security of corporate data, whilst at the same time ensuring the best user-experience for the employee. The most efficient way to achieve this is to use 'gateway', centrally controlled by the IT department, through which all company information is managed, outside of the device.

This data can then be streamed to the device when needed, without actually having to be stored on it. By doing this, businesses can safeguard the security of the data at any time, whilst not disturbing the end-user experience. Long live BYOD!

Nigel Seddon is regional sales director North at LANDESK